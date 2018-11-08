AAA projects 9th year of growth for Thanksgiving travel in Michigan

DEARBORN, Mich. - AAA projects more than 1.7 million people from Michigan will travel this month for the Thanksgiving holiday.

The Dearborn based auto club released its annual forecast on Thursday for people traveling 50 miles or more, saying that's up nearly 5% from last year and is the most travelers since 2007.

AAA Michigan says driving remains the most popular mode of transportation with more than 1.5 million taking to the highways.

Also, experts project an increase in air travel with more than 144,000 taking to the skies.

Others modes of transportation including train, bus and cruise ship will remain about the same as last year with more than 45,000 statewide travelers.

According to AAA's online and travel agency air and took bookings Orlando, Florida, New York, New York and Anaheim, California top this year's list of Thanksgiving holiday destinations.

"A strong economy and failing gas prices will fuel significant growth in the number of Michiganians planning a trip for Thanksgiving," said Nancy Cain, spokesperson for AAA. "With more travelers comes more congestion at airports and on the roads. AAA urges people to leave early, pack their patience and minimize distractions while behind the wheel."

The Thanksgiving holiday travel period this year is defined as Wednesday, November 21 to Sunday, November 25.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.