AAA report says millions of Americans admit to driving under the influence of marijuana

DETROIT - A new report from the AAA Foundation for Traffic Safety says an estimated 15 million Americans admit to driving under the influence of marijuana.

The study found that about 70 percent of drivers don't think they'll get caught while driving high.

"Drivers have a disconnect in terms of the impairing effects on marijuana on their safe driving ability," said Tamra Johnson, a spokesperson with AAA. "It is very important for drivers to realize you are taking a very big risk when you get behind the wheel after using marijuana."

