AAA urges drivers to use extra caution during first week of Daylight Saving Time

After we lost an hour of sleep last weekend with the clocks moving forward one hour, Michigan AAA sent out an alert urging drivers to be extra cautious for at least one week.

A statewide drowsy driving safety alert was sent out Tuesday morning by Michigan AAA encouraging drivers to use extra caution during this first week of Daylight Saving Time.

Recent AAA Foundation for Traffic Safety studies found that nearly three in 10 drivers reported having driven when they were so tired they had a hard time keeping their eyes open, and that 9.5 percent of all crashes involved drowsiness. Another 10.8 percent of crashes resulting in significant property damage also involved drowsiness.

"In today's fast-paced, 24/7 nonstop sleep-deprived world, drowsy driving continues to be a safety risk on our roads," said AA Michigan's public affairs director Susan Hiltz. "Lack of sleep causes loss of focus and can prove dangerous while driving. AAA urges motorists across Michigan to be well-rested when they get behind the wheel and do their part to help everyone arrive alive."

AAA Michigan also offered the following drive alert safety tips:

Don't drive when you are sleepy and get enough sleep, especially the night before a long trip.

Travel with a passenger who can watch you for signs of fatigue.

Pull off the road, park in a safe place such as a parking lot or a rest area and take a power nap.

Take a break every two hours or 100 miles.

