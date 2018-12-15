Abrupt Edward Hotel closure surprises staff, customers

DEARBORN, Mich. - Dearborn city officials have shut down the Edward Hotel due to fire safety and property maintenance violations.

The Friday closure came as a surprise to those who worked there and those who had booked events at the hotel.

"I don't know what to do," said Anna Shultz.

Shultz and Jason Miller had their wedding set for Feb. 23 at the Edward Hotel, but now they are forced to find another venue.

"We're scrambling right now," Miller said. "We actually have three different places lined up today."

The engaged couple already sent their save-the-date cards and had their invitations printed.

City officials cited multiple unresolved, serious violations of fire safety and property maintenance safety codes as the reason for the hotel's forced shutdown.

"Now here we are, two months away and we're thinking, 'Oh, good lord, how are we going to find any place that has that date available?'" asked Miller.

Hotel operators were told Wednesday by city officials that the property had been deemed unfit for human occupancy, city officials said.

The city gave hotel operators until noon Friday to correct the violations, but that deadline was not met, officials said.

"Why don't we have a notice? We put a contract in a year ago," Shultz said. "If there were any concerns, it would have been appreciated."

Shultz and Miller learned about the hotel's closure when a groomsman went online to book a room.

Now the couple are having to check out new venues, unsure if they will get their down payment back from the Edward Hotel.

