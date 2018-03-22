Academy for Business and Technology in Melvindale closed Thursday due to threat

MELVINDALE, Mich. - Academy for Business and Technology in Melvindale is closed for a second consecutive day due to a threat, police said.
The school first was closed Wednesday due to a threat. Police said a new threat was made Thursday, forcing the school to close again.
