Active member of 18th Street gang arrested in Detroit after being removed from US in 2016

DETROIT - An active member of the 18th Street gang was arrested Wednesday in Detroit, U.S. Border Patrol agents said.

Francisco Miranda-Espinoza was encountered by Border Patrol agents around 11:30 a.m. Wednesday in Detroit.

Miranda-Espinoza admitted to being a Mexican citizen without U.S. immigration documents allowing him to be in the country, officials said.

Agents took Miranda-Espinoza to the Detroit Border Patrol station, where he admitted to his gang affiliation, officials said.

Records show Miranda-Espinoza was convicted in 2016 of controlled substance delivery or manufacturing after being arrested by Dearborn Heights police. After his conviction, he was removed to Mexico as an aggravated felon, according to authorities.

"This arrest takes a dangerous individual off the streets of Detroit," Chief Patrol Agent Douglas Harrison said. "Every time we remove a criminal alien from the country, we are making our communities safer."

A warrant has been submitted to the U.S. Attorney's Office for unlawful re-entry after removal of an aggravated felon.

Anyone with information about suspicious activity is asked to call the Detroit Sector Border Patrol at 800-537-3220.

