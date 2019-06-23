Activists walk through Detroit neighborhoods to promote peace on 'No Violence Day'

DETROIT - Code 22 has been around for nine years, but it's getting revamped with a renewed effort for peace in Detroit.

Inside of the Church of the Messiah, community activists organized a night walk through the Island View neighborhood advocating for an end of violence in the city.

Code 22, founded by Pastor Ovella Davis, has a goal to make the 22nd of every month a day with no violence.

Unfortunately, the weekend got off to a violent start -- as of Saturday night, Detroit has seen half-a-dozen shootings. However, the group is optimistic and hopes the message of nonviolence spreads and violence will die down.

Code 22 is supported by a number of organizations, including churches, community groups, law enforcement agencies, schools and Crime Stoppers. It is also supported by members of the Detroit City Council.

For more information, click here to visit the official Code 22 website.

