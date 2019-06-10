Google investing additional $17M in Detroit, Ann Arbor, plans to add jobs

From Google via CNN

Google announced that it will commit an additional $17 million in capital improvements and expansions in its Michigan offices in Detroit and Ann Arbor.

In addition to the expansion, the tech giant plans to provide more sales and technical support jobs. With over 600 employees across the state of Michigan, Google's office footprint will total more than 260,000 square feet across the sate.

Google's Detroit office, located at the District Detroit connected to Little Caesar's Area, opened to the public in November. The company aims to lease an additional floor at Detroit location, and add an additional building in Ann Arbor near its current office.

The new additions are expected to finish in Detroit in 2020 and in early 2021 for the Ann Arbor expansion.

Grow with Google, the tech company's newest initiative aiming to create economic opportunity for all Americans, will be touring Michigan this week to share free training, tools and expertise.

“We greatly value being in southeast Michigan; that’s why we’ve been here for over 13 years,” said Ruth Porat, Google’s Chief Financial Officer, who spoke at the event in Taylor. “Through Grow with Google, we’re also committed to helping people across the state get the skills they need to succeed in today’s increasingly digital workplace.”

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.