Adult designated juvenile charged in fatal Detroit shooting

DETROIT - Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy has charged Demar Keyan Pernell,15, of Detroit as an adult designated juvenile in connection with the fatal shooting of Winston Davis Williams.

Williams, 20, is also from Detroit. Upon conviction the adult designation allows the judge to sentence the defendant as a juvenile, or an adult, or to fashion a blended juvenile and adult sentence.

On April 16 at around 6:18 p.m., Detroit police were dispatched to a fatal shooting in the area of Plymouth Road and Asbury Park.

After arriving, the officers discovered the victim lying in the alley, unresponsive. EMS was called and the victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment of his injures, where he was pronounced dead.

An investigation by Detroit police led to the arrest of the defendant. It is alleged that the defendant attempted to rob the victim during a gun sale.

Pernell has been charged with first degree murder and felony murder. The preliminary hearing will be held on April 27 at the juvenile detention facility.



