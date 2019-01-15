After decades with no new sit-down restaurants, Detroit neighborhood celebrates new eatery

DETROIT - New restaurants open up all the time in Detroit, but one is extra special because of where it is.

Owners cut the ribbon on Flare Kitchen and Cocktails on Tuesday, making it the first new full-service restaurant to open up in the area, known as the Joy community, in decades.

“This restaurant is all about friends, family and newcomers,” said chef Mashelle Sykes.

Sykes said everybody is welcomed at Fusion Flare Kitchen and Cocktails. It sits on Plymouth Road in the heart of Detroit’s Westside.

“There's nothing down here. I'm trying to bring something different in this neighborhood. We wanted to make it more, the J. Alexander in the 'hood. Fresh quality food. We have handcrafted cocktails, a perfectly selected wine list,” Sykes said.

Tech Town Detroit, which is a customized support program for brick and mortar small businesses, sponsored the official ribbon cutting.

“We are redeveloping this area. We want to redevelop this area,” Sykes said.

The new restaurant's owner hopes to bring light to an area that doesn't have much.

“There's not a whole lot going on, on Plymouth. The lights are really dim. It's dark around here,” said Darwin Oden, of King Quality Investments.

New business owner Oden appreciates the new heartbeat of his community.

“So I figured, since they started, I might as well jump on board and let’s see if we can bring this neighborhood back,” Oden said.

“We're taking a chance, but I believe with all of my heart, this is going to work,” Sykes said.

Fusion Flare Kitchen and Cocktails is at 16801 Plymouth Road. Contact the restaurant at 313-653-3700.

