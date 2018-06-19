After Marquette Building fire, Adient cancels plan to move to Downtown Detroit

DETROIT - Auto supplier Adient won't be moving to Downtown Detroit.

Instead it will stay in Plymouth, Mich., canceling its plans to rehab the 10-story, 164,000-square-foot Marquette Building on West Congress. The company was expected to invest millions in the historic Marquette Building and bring hundreds of workers to the city.

This news comes about a month after a fire burned the building's roof. A spokeswoman said Adient can " no longer fund the project in a way that will properly restore this historic gem to the city's landscape."

"We will work with the (Detroit) Mayor's Office and other partners to make sure the Marquette Building goes to an owner who also appreciates the historic significance of the building," reads a statement from spokeswoman Mary Kay Dodero.

