AG Bill Schuette announces hotline, online form to report Nassar information for MSU investigation

LANSING, Mich. - Michigan Attorney General Bill Schuette announced Friday that a hotline, online complaint form and email address are now live so tips related to the investigation at Michigan State University can be submitted.

Tips about how the university handled Larry Nassar's sexual abuse and related matters can be reported by using the online form, sending an email to msuinvestigation@michigan.gov or calling 844-324-3374.

The hotline is open Monday-Friday from 8 a.m.to 5 p.m. The online form and email address are available any time.

The MSU Board of Trustees asked Schuette to investigate the events surrounding the wide-ranging sexual abuse case of the former doctor.

Nassar worked at Michigan State University and USA Gymnastics, the Indianapolis-based group that trains Olympians.

