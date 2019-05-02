'Aggressive' man tries to force 19-year-old woman into car on Detroit's west side, police say

DETROIT - Detroit police are investigating after a man tried to force a 19-year-old woman to get into his car on the city's west side, according to authorities.

The woman was walking home after dropping off a younger sibling at a bus stop, police said.

She was in the area of West Chicago and Appoline streets when a man approached and ordered her to get into his car, officials said.

When the woman refused, the man got aggressive, exited his car and tried to grab her, according to police.

She was able to escape, police said.

The man is described as 30-35 years old and 5 feet, 7 inches tall. He has a medium complexion and was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, black pants and work boots. He was driving an older-model green Chevrolet Astro, police said.

Officials have not found any surveillance video of the incident.

