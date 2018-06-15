Air Force Two, with VP Mike Pence, arrives in Michigan

DETROIT - Air Force Two, carrying Vice President Mike Pence, arrived in Michigan about 11:30 a.m. Friday.

Pence is in Michigan to attend an event for Attorney General Bill Schuette (R-Mich.) in Birmingham.

The White House said Pence will visit Frank Rewold and Son, Inc., "a growing, locally-owned construction company in Rochester, to discuss the positive impact of President Trump’s tax reform policies on Michigan businesses, working Americans, and their families."

Later on Friday, Pence is scheduled to travel to Columbus, Ohio where he will deliver keynote remarks at an America First Policies “Tax Cuts to Put America First” event. Then he'll participate in an event for State Senator Troy Balderson (R-Ohio).

