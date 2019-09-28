Airline using baby chart to help passengers avoid fussy children

DETROIT - One airline is changing the way passengers choose their seats for those looking to avoid fussy children.

Japan Airlines is letting passengers know where children under 2 years old will be on a flight before they choose their seats.

In the end, the move could be a positive. Passengers do not have to sit next to screaming kids, and parents might just end up with a row to themselves.

Delta Airlines and American Airlines are reportedly working on similar features.

