Airline using baby chart to help passengers avoid fussy children

Two American airlines reportedly working on similar features

By Priya Mann - Reporter, Jason Carr - Digital Anchor/Live in the D host

DETROIT - One airline is changing the way passengers choose their seats for those looking to avoid fussy children. 

Japan Airlines is letting passengers know where children under 2 years old will be on a flight before they choose their seats. 

In the end, the move could be a positive. Passengers do not have to sit next to screaming kids, and parents might just end up with a row to themselves. 

Delta Airlines and American Airlines are reportedly working on similar features. 

