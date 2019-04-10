Airman charged after threat to 'shoot up' Selfridge Air National Guard Base due in court

CLINTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. - A man charged after threatening to shoot employees at Selfridge Air National Guard Base in Harrison Township is due in court on Wednesday.

Roque Diegel, 53, used to work at the air base. Selfridge officials said Diegel was assigned to the 127th Wing. He was arrested by Michigan State Police on Monday for allegedly threatening to shoot National Guardsmen at the base.

Diegel will be in court for a preliminary exam on Wednesday at 8:30 a.m. in Clinton Township.

Police seized more than 70 guns from Diegel's home. In court, he denied making any sort of threat and was visibly upset.

"This is really baffling to me, truly," he said.

Diegel often shook his head and raised his hand to request a chance to speak for himself.

"I have no reason to do anything bad to anybody because I'm looking towards a pension. I'm looking towards a severance package," he said.

"I am a 21-year veteran with 12 years of full-time service. I am only three weeks away from my retirement," he said.

Bond was set at $250,000 cash/surety only. If released, Diegel must be placed on a GPS tether and stay at his home.

