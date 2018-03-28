Alarming number of homes burn down around mobile home park in Augusta Township

AUGUSTA TOWNSHIP, Mich. - Over the past 2 1/2 years, an alarming number of homes have burned down in and around a mobile home park along Whittaker Road in Augusta Township.

Now, Michigan State Police troopers are investigating what's going on.

Marsha Ricevuto said she bought her home in the area Thursday, and it was burned down 12 hours later. She learned about the recent history of fires at the spot.

"I feel so horrible for these people here who are living in fear," Ricevuto said. "They know something. They're told me as much. But they're terrified to talk."

She's heartbroken for herself and for the people living in the Augusta Township neighborhood.

Michigan State Police told Ricevuto that the fire is suspicious.

"I knew this was home," she said. "I knew this was home, and this?"

As her new home burned, she was told of the disturbing recent history.

"I found out when I got here that they have had seven arson fires in about the last year and a half here in Augusta Township, in this complex," Ricevuto said. "Lucky No. 7."

The other fires under investigation in the area include:

Jan. 21, 2016 -- 384 Willow Oak Lane

Sept. 5, 2016 -- 11609 Whittaker Road

Oct. 14, 2016 -- 348 English Oak Lane

Nov. 12, 2016 -- 313 Scarlet Oak Lane

Jan. 15, 2017 -- 497 Spanish Oak Lane

Jan. 22, 2017 -- 8355 Whittaker Road

Officials said the Jan. 22, 2017 incident was a barn fire deemed not suspicious.

Now, Ricevuto is caught up in the string of fires.

"It's just heartbreaking," she said.

Michigan State Police troopers said the fire at Ricevuto's home and five others are still under investigation. No arrests have been made in any of the fires.

Ricevuto said her father told her to get insurance, so she's waiting for that to work out. She said she can stay at her condo in Ann Arbor until the situation works out.

