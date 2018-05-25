Albert Kahn-designed building in Detroit to be new home to international tech company

DETROIT - Tata Technologies announced Friday it is relocating its North American headquarters from Novi to Detroit in early 2019.

The announcement was made at the company’s soon-to-be headquarters on Cass Avenue by Tata Technologies CEO Warren Harris and COO Sonal Ramrakhiani. The building will undergo a complete renovation to accommodate more than 150 employees.

Tata Technologies is a global engineering consulting organization with core specialization in the automotive, aerospace and industrial heavy machinery verticals. The company describes itself as a company of engineers, led by engineers.

Harris listed proximity to leading automotive, mobility and tech companies, access to talent and support from Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan as just some of the reasons for the move.

"North America is a very important market for Tata Technologies," said Harris. "Being part of Detroit’s business environment will enable access to automotive, mobility and tech companies, thereby accelerating our growth strategy and, in return, allowing us to reinvest in the city with new jobs."

The company’s new headquarters is located at 6001 Cass Ave. and was built in 1927 as the Cadillac LaSalle Sales and Service Building. The 130,000-square-foot building was designed by renowned Detroit architect Albert Kahn and will also house a 6,000-square-foot gallery for Wayne State University’s art collection.

"Tata Technologies joins a growing number of global companies in choosing Detroit as a base," Duggan said. "This move helps to strengthen Detroit's position as a leader in automotive technology and mobility."

