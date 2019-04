CLAWSON, Mich. - The Aldi grocery store on 14 Mile Road at Crooks Road was closed suddenly overnight in Clawson.

Court seizure papers were found taped to the store. The papers are dated 6 p.m. Monday.

The reason for the court-ordered closure is not known at this time.

The grocery store is closed.

