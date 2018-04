ALLEN PARK, Mich. - All Allen Park public schools will be closed Thursday due to a threat of violence.

School officials are working with authorities to investigate the threat, which was made against an unspecified school in writing on a bathroom wall. Superintendent Michael H. Darga said those responsible for the threat will face consequences.

All district offices are also closed and events are canceled.

