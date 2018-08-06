All clear given after ammonia leak sparks hazmat situation at Detroit business

DETROIT - The all clear has been given after an ammonia leak sparked a hazmat situation at a Detroit business, officials said.

Dozens of firefighters were called to State Fair and John R roads to makes sure everybody was safe.

Now, officials said the situation has been cleared at the Intrastate Distribution Building, but hours before, the scene was very different.

Fire crews and hazmat officials took over parts of the neighborhood on the east side.

"We got really scared when it said, 'HAZMAT 2,'” resident Charmaine Ford said.

Ford and her children live right across from the center.

“We turned the air off because we have central air," Ford said. "We started calling family, just letting them know what was going on. It was a really scary situation."

The Detroit Fire Department got the call about the leak around 9:15 a.m. Monday.

“It’s a distributing company, so you have dry products that come in and they transfer those products from one location to another location,” Lt. Clarence Watts said.

Employees called about the ammonia leak. The strong smell quickly filled the building and neighborhood.

The smell forced all 15 employees to leave.

Fire crews gave the all clear around noon and shut down the center for the rest of the day.

“I’m still concerned," Ford said. "That’s why we're still in the house. But they did say it’s clear."

Two police officers and a 57-year-old employee were taken to Detroit Receiving Hospital with chest pain and irritation of the nose and mouth, officials said.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.