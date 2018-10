Northville & Plymouth Fire Department on scene of possible gas leak. (ncfdplymouth Facebook)

NORTHVILLE, Mich. - Residents in Northville were given the all-clear after a gas leak Tuesday night in the city's downtown area.

The leak was in the area of North Center Street and East Dunlap Street

Firefighters from both Northville and Plymouth, plus workers from Consumers Energy, responded to identify and fix the issue.

