All schools within Woodhaven-Brownstown School District closed Friday due to threat

WOODHAVEN, Mich. - All schools within the Woodhaven-Brownstown School District are closed Friday, Nov. 9, 2018 due to a "general threat" to the district, police said.

Police said the situation is under control, but they are closing the schools as a precaution.

The district said they were made aware of the threat Friday morning.

The district includes five elementary schools, two middle schools and a high school.

The district released this statement later Friday morning:

"All schools in the WBSD were closed today due to a new threat received against one of our schools this morning. Working with the Brownstown and Woodhaven police departments, we collectively felt it was best to close all schools as there was not enough time to properly investigate the threat before our schools opened today. We'll provide more information when it's available and appropriate."

