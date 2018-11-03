All Souls' Day service honors cremated remains found at Cantrell Funeral Home

DETROIT - An All Souls' Day service included a special emphasis on memorializing and honoring the people whose cremated remains were found at Cantrell Funeral Home in Detroit.

Cantrell Funeral Home is under investigation for mishandling remains after the decomposing bodies of 11 infants and the cremated remains of four people were found in the building.

Mt. Olivet Cemetery and Verheyden Funeral Homes hosted the All Souls' Day service Friday at 11 a.m. The public was invited to attend.

Videos available above and below.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.