All southbound I-75 ramps starting at Outer Drive to reopen this weekend

DETROIT - All southbound I-75 entrance and exit ramps from Outer Drive to the south will be reopened this weekend, according to the Michigan Department of Transportation.

The ramps at Outer Drive, Southfield Road, Dix Highway, Northline Road, Allen Road and Eureka Road will be reopened sometime during the weekend, officials said.

Southbound I-75 at Outer Drive is reopening sometime after Friday for drivers heading to Downriver communities and farther south, MDOT officials said.

The openings are weather permitting.

Southbound I-75 is still closed from I-96 to Outer Drive, with one lane available to Livernois Avenue for local traffic.

The entire Rouge Bridge project is on schedule, and the highway is expected to reopen in November, MDO officials said.

