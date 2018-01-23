Allegan County man who used other people's hunting licenses faces jail, fines for poaching deer

BARRY COUNTY, Mich. - An Allegan County man will spend time in jail for poaching deer in Barry County.

Colton Anderson, 22, of Plainwell, was sentenced Thursday to 60 days in jail and $30,250 in reimbursement to the state. He also will lose his hunting privileges for seven years.

The investigation began when Conservation Officer Richard Cardenas received information about an illegally killed deer. He went to Anderson's home and saw multiple sets of deer antlers with 2015 licenses attached hanging in the garage.

Cardenas obtained a search warrant and, with the help of Conservation Officer Justin Ulberg, searched Anderson's home. Sets of 11-point, 5-point, 7-point and five 8-point antlers were seized during the search.

According to the Michigan Department of Natural Resources, the licenses attached to the antlers belonged to people who did not live at the home. Cardenas contacted the people whose names were on the licenses and was told that they did not know Anderson used their licenses.

In addition to illegally hunting with licenses that weren't his, Anderson’s hunting privileges already had been revoked after a 2014 conviction of illegally killing a deer with a rifle in Allegan County.

Cardenas requested the Allegan County Prosecutor’s Office charge Anderson for hunting while his privileges were revoked, using another person’s kill tags, and five counts for each violation of taking more than the legal limit of antlered deer. The charges were authorized and a warrant was issued for Anderson’s arrest.

“Michigan conservation officers are well-versed in law enforcement investigative skills and techniques. The work done by Officers Cardenas and Ulberg is an outstanding example of these capabilities. We also appreciate the public’s assistance with this case," Sgt. Christopher Holmes, acting area law supervisor for the DNR, said.

Residents are encouraged to report natural resource violations by calling or texting the Report All Poaching (RAP) program at 800-292-7800.

See Michigan's hunting rules and regulations here.

