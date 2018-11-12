Alleged pursuit in Detroit ends in deadly crash on city's west side, family says

DETROIT - A 21-year-old man was killed Sunday morning on Detroit's west side after an alleged police pursuit ended with a collision.

Authorities said the vehicle had been reported as stolen from Dearborn.

The collision that killed Deonte Hawthorne occurred outside his aunt's home. Family members said police were chasing Hawthorne when he hit a parked Chevy Malibu near the intersection of Kentucky and Santa Clara streets and lost control of the Jeep.

Hawthorne was ejected from the vehicle.

Robyn Hawthorne said she's in shock and that it feels like a bad dream. She wants Detroit police Chief James Craig to investigate the circumstances around her nephew’s death.

"Chief, if you see me, please let the family come to your office and talk to us," Robyn Hawthorne said.

Deonte Hawthorne grew up in the area and graduated from Mumford High School, just a few blocks away from where the collision occurred.

Robyn Hawthorne said he was recently working at a clinic, helping special needs kids.

"I want justice," Robyn Hawthorne said, "I won’t stop till my casket drops."

The Detroit Police Department has launched an internal investigation on the incident and said there is no evidence that there was a police pursuit.

