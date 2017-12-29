Allegedly intoxicated man crashes vehicle into police cruisers

ROSEVILLE, Mich. - A 26-year-old man was taken into custody Thursday night after crashing into two police cruisers on Gratiot Avenue.

According to authorities, at approximately 11 p.m. a 26-year-old man from Redford lost control of his black 2008 Saturn Vue and struck the center median of Gratiot Avenue before hitting two marked Roseville Police Department patrol vehicles in the crossover from northbound to southbound just north of 12 Mile Road.

Police believe that intoxicants were a factor in the incident.

The driver of the Saturn was taken into custody and is to be arraigned next week.

