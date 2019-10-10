Allen Park Digital Cinemas is closing

ALLEN PARK, Mich. - One of Metro Detroit's last dollar movie theaters is closing its doors after nearly 80 years of operation.

The Allen Park Digital Cinemas on Allen Road near the Southfield Freeway will be showing its last film Thursday night.

The theater has been a staple in the community since opening its doors back in 1942. But according to the owner, it's been losing money.

Many are sad to see the iconic theater go.

The city of Allen Park is in talks about possibly acquiring the building from its current owner.

