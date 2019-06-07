Allen Park man charged in Taylor carjacking, robbery and assault

TAYLOR, Mich. - Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy has charged James Robert Farris in connection with the carjacking, armed robbery and assault of a 52-year-old Flat Rock woman.

Farris, 40, is from Allen Park.

On June 5 at 8:38 a.m., Taylor police officers responded to a 911 call in the 15800 block of Huron.

After arriving, officers were directed to the victim. Farris allegedly carjacked the victim outside the place where she worked in the 23800 block of Eureka Road.

Farris pulled out a weapon, instructed the victim to move over and drove her to a nearby ATM, Worthy's office said.

The suspect allegedly withdrew funds from the victim’s account. He is also accused of driving the victim to the 15800 block of Huron. After arriving in the area Farris reportedly assaulted the woman before driving off in her vehicle.

Farris has been charged with carjacking, armed robbery, assault with intent to murder, unlawful imprisonment, two counts of financial transaction device and stealing/retaining without consent.

He is expected to be arraigned Friday afternoon in 23rd District Court.



