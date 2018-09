Police believe these two suspects stole someone's money from an ATM. (via Allen Park police)

ALLEN PARK, Mich. - Allen Park police want help identifying two people who they suspect of stealing money out of a Rite Aid ATM last week.

The money they took was not from their account and the victims are short $400, according to police.

It happened Aug. 4 at 3:30 p.m.

If you have any information, contact Detective Dobbertin at 313-928-1454.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.