Police in Allen Park are trying to identify a woman accused of stealing a van. (Allen Park Police Department)

ALLEN PARK, Mich. - Police in Allen Park are trying to identify a woman they say stole a van.

Investigators said the woman removed a set of van keys from a locker room, located the vehicle using the key fob and then drove off.

Anyone who recognizes the suspect is asked to contact authorities at 313-386-6377.

