EASTPOINTE, Mich. - Eastpointe police teamed up with the Michigan Humane Society to nab a pair of baby alligators.

The police acted on a tip received by the Humane Society and found not one but two gators hidden inside a building.

The owner of the property told police he didn't know it was against the law to keep them.

The gators were sent to an alligator sanctuary in Athens, Mich.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.