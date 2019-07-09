Almost Home Animal Shelter in Southfield faces uncertain future

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. - The Almost Home animal shelter in Southfield has been in operation for 13 years.

At the shelter volunteers care for, vaccinate, train and rehabilitate the animals while the city owns the building, pays for utilities and upgrades.

“In March we got notice saying they put our building up for bid out of the clear blue sky,” founder Gail Montgomery said. The shelter complied with the request for proposal, but has no idea if it will be chosen.

“It was a complete shock,” according to volunteer Melanie Mirisciotti.

The group had been mobilizing its volunteers to pack City Council meetings, including one Monday night. In the hall there was a heated confrontation with shelter management and city administrator Fred Zorn.

If Almost Home does not have the winning proposal the group doesn't know where it will go and has set up a GoFundMe to buy their own facility if their relationship with Southfield doesn’t continue.

