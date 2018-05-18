Alternative rock band Dorothy to perform at three sold-out shows at The Fillmore beginning Tuesday

DETROIT - Fresh off the release of their sophomore album, "28 Days In The Valley," Los Angeles-based alternative rock band Dorothy returns to Detroit on Tuesday for three sold-out shows at The Fillmore with Frankenmuth's own Greta Van Fleet.

Currently the only female-fronted band in Billboard's Top 20 rock chart, Dorothy's high-voltage sound evolves from lead singer Dorothy Martin's range of vocals, which have the power of a '70s legend. The new music by Martin who has recently become sober, focuses on her ability to cope with love, loss and finding a stronger power within herself.

The band’s first album, "Rockisdead," received much critical acclaim, and "28 Days in the Valley" has the same in-your-face bluesy, gritty rock n' roll sound that fans loved in 2016, albeit with a more personal and emotional touch. The lead single, “Flawless," described as a fearless yet vulnerable anthem, was released in January.

Currently on tour around the country, the band is excited to be back in the Motor City. "Detroit has so much love for us. Every time we play here it gets more and more electric," Martin said by email. "We're beyond stoked to join the fresh and talented Greta Van Fleet in one of our favorite rock-loving cities."

Critics have compared Martin to some of the greatest female artists of our time, such as Amy Winehouse, Patti Smith and Grace Slick, even calling her "a revved up Adele teetering on the brink of chaos." The band is managed by We Are Hear and represented by Roc Nation. For more information, visit dorothytheband.com.

