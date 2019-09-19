Amazon reveals plan to build sorting, delivery warehouse on Pontiac Silverdome site

PONTIAC, Mich. - Amazon wants to put a massive sorting and delivering complex on the Pontiac Silverdome site.

Seefried Industrial Properties would own and build the complex, with Amazon as its tenant. Seefried has built many of Amazon’s industrial properties.

“We don’t typically reveal Amazon’s name at this point in the process. We have a long way to go, but because this site is so important to this community, we thought it was the right thing to do,” said Ryan Wilson, a spokesman with Amazon.

Amazon envisions two buildings, which would bring 1,500 full-time jobs and hundreds of part-time jobs.

While significant work, including traffic studies and renderings, have been done, Seefried made it clear it needs further environmental studies before the project is a go.

Currently, Seefried has the property under contract from the owner, Triple Investment Group.

The Pontiac Planning Commission approved a permit Wednesday night for the land use needed.

City officials, Amazon and Seefried Industrial Properties have been In talks about redeveloping the site, and that has included input from neighbors in nearby subdivisions.

So far, public feedback had been very positive. If all goes as expected and the deal goes through, construction is expected to begin before the end of the year.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.