Amber Alert issued for missing teen from Kalamazoo county

An Amber Alert has been issued by Michigan State Police for a missing teen from Kalamazoo County.

Police are searching for 16-year-old Calista Kay Rose. She was last seen Tuesday in Galesburg.

Authorities said Rose might be with 45-year-old Samuel Leroy Chrispens. He may be driving a 2011 four-door vehicle with the Michigan license plate 1MCW51.

Rose was last seen wearing a black t-shirt and a pink coat.

If located please call MSP Paw Paw Post at 269-657-5551 or Kalamazoo Co SO at 269-383-8722 or call 911



