AMBER ALERT: Sturgis police seeking three missing children abducted by their father

STURGIS - An Amber Alert has been issued for three missing children abducted by their father according to the Sturgis Police Department.

Investigators say there was domestic complaint where the father allegedly assaulted the mother of the children at a home on Pioneer Street in Sturgis. After the alleged incident the mother is said to have fled the home and went to a gas station to call 911.

While the mother was attempting to call police, the father 37 year-old Fernando Mendoza Cruz fled with the children: two year-old Aldo Cruz who was wearing a blue t-shirt and a diaper, four year-old Matteo Nieves who was wearing red shorts and a blue t-shirt and five year-old Chelsey Lopez who was wearing a pink t-shirt and blue pajama pants.

According to police, Cruz is armed with a handgun.

The group is said to be traveling in a 2009 maroon Chevy Traverse with Michigan license plate DWH 9204.

If you have any information on their whereabouts or if you see the vehicle please call 911 or the Sturgis Police Department.

