Ambulance, Detroit police cars involved in rollover collision on city's west side

DETROIT - Police are investigating a rollover collision Saturday night in Detroit's Boston-Edison neighborhood.

The collision happened at about 10 p.m. near the intersection of Chicago Boulevard and Linwood Street. Multiple police cars are involved and an ambulance is lying on its driver's side.

Detroit fire crews, police and medical personnel responded to the scene.

It is unknown if the ambulance was transporting anyone, how many people were involved and their conditions.

The investigation is ongoing.

Police investigating a rollover collision in Detroit's Boston-Edison neighborhood on Nov. 10, 2018. (WDIV)

