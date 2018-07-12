American Association for Nude Recreation to celebrate International Skinny Dip Day on Saturday

The American Association for Nude Recreation will be hosting its inaugural International Skinny Dip Day on July 14.

The second Saturday in July has officially been designated by the organization as International Skinny Dip Day.

People are invited to join in by taking a dip in their backyard pool, a secluded spot on a river or lake, at a sanctioned nude beach or at one of AANR’s 200 national and international clubs and resort.

International Skinny Dip Day serves as the culminating event during National Nude Recreation Week, an AANR tradition for 43 years.

This annual celebration is an opportunity for individuals and families to visit clothing-optional clubs affiliated with AANR or The Naturist Society.

Many AANR-affiliated clubs have activities and events planned throughout the week – such as open houses, dance parties, sports tournaments, chili cook-offs, “bare buns fun runs,” health screenings, art shows and more.

For more information about AANR and for facts related to nude recreation, visit its official website at www.aanr.com.

Michigan law forbids the public showing of genitals, buttocks or a woman's breasts, outside of breastfeeding, and offenders can be imprisoned, fined and added to the sex offender registry.

