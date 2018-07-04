American flag etiquette in honor of 4th of July

DETROIT - In honor of Fourth of July, here are some tips on how to properly display the American flag.

The focus should be on when and how to display it, starting with when.

The flag should be displayed every day from sunrise to sunset. If you keep the flag out all night, it should be lit up so you can still see it.

The flag should not be displayed if there is bad weather. Unless your flag is an all-weather flag, it should be taken down and placed inside.

If you are going to display a flag, you need to know how to properly display it.

When you hang it up, the union, more commonly called "the blue part," should be at the peak of the flagpole and on the top left.

If you have the flag on your car, truck or motorcycle, it should be on a pole, not draped. The flag should also be on the passenger's side of the vehicle.

If the flag falls on the ground, it can be cleaned and hung up again. Some dry cleaners will clean it for free; you just have to ask.

The flag may be the U.S. symbol for American spirit, but you are not supposed to use it as a decoration, clothing or as a tablecloth.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.