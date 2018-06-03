American House Foundation holds "Cocktails for a Cause" charity event in Southfield

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. - The American House Foundation is hosting its 10th annual fundraiser Thursday afternoon with funds benefiting seniors in need.

Cocktails for a Cause runs from 5 to 8 p.m. at the American Center located at 27777 Franklin Road in Southfield. Tickets are $175 and include an open bar. There will also be a silent auction and prizes. One item being auctioned is a Detroit Lions' jersey signed by quarterback Matthew Stafford.

The American House Foundation said the 2017 event raised almost $200,000 and they are aiming to do double for this year's event.

The American House Foundation is a nonprofit organization aiming to support the needs of seniors living at or below the poverty level throughout Metro Detroit. In addition to providing access to fresh fruits and vegetables, the foundation also provides assistance with housing, medical supplies and necessities that can't be purchased with Michigan Department of Health and Human Services funds.

More information on the American House Foundation can be found here.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.