Ammonia leak prompts hazmat situation at industrial building near John R, State Fair in Detroit

DETROIT - An ammonia leak Monday morning prompted a hazmat situation at an industrial building at John R Street and State Fair Avenue in Detroit.
Roads in the area are being shut down as police and fire crews respond. There is a strong odor in the area.
No evacuations have been ordered.
Two Detroit police officers are being treated for exposure to the gas. No other injuries have been reported.
Ammonia is typically used in refrigeration.
More fire crews and HazMat are arriving. @clickondetroit @Local4News pic.twitter.com/RnPou6NnRy — Larry Spruill Jr (@LarryWDIVLocal4) August 6, 2018
