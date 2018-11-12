Anchor Bar in Rochester Hills hosting charity for Leader Dogs for the Blind

ROCHESTER HILLS, Mich. - The Buffalo’s Anchor Bar on South Rochester Road is hosting an all-day charity event Thursday for Leader Dogs for the Blind.

Partial proceeds from the entire day’s sales will go to benefit Leader Dogs of Rochester Hills.

"We are so excited to welcome Anchor Bar to Rochester Hills," said Maureen Smith, special events manager for Leader Dogs. "We cherish our relationships and partnerships with businesses in the community and look forward to working with them on this event and in the future."

For more information on Leader Dogs for the Blind, visit www.leaderdog.org.

