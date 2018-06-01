Angry woman breaks Wyandotte police booking camera tripod, slams phone on ground after OWI arrest

A South Lyon woman broke a booking camera at the Wyandotte Police Department on May 25, 2018. (WDIV)

WYANDOTTE, Mich. - A South Lyon woman's angry outburst May 25 at the Wyandotte Police Department resulted in a broken booking camera tripod.

Police said the 43-year-old woman was pulled over on Oak Street near Fort Street at 5:08 p.m. because she wasn't wearing a seat belt. The woman had an open bottle of Svedka Vodka in the center console cup holder, police said.

Related: Man with 52 license suspensions tells Wyandotte police a license is not legally needed to drive

Police said the woman failed several roadside sobriety evaluations and showed signs of intoxication. She was arrested for open intoxicants and operating while intoxicated.

A South Lyon woman slams a phone on the floor at the Wyandotte Police Department on May 25, 2018. (WDIV)

While at the police station, the woman was displaying aggressive behavior toward officers, police said. She then struck the booking camera and broke its tripod. After, police allowed her to use her cell phone to make a call. She later demanded to use the phone again, so officers gave her the department phone, which she used for about 10 minutes, police said.

When the officers told her to get off the phone several times, she refused, then slammed the receiver on the concrete floor in what police described as "an outburst of anger."

As a result of her actions at the police station, malicious destruction of property and resisting and obstructing arrest charges were added.

The woman has not yet been arraigned.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.