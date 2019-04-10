Ann Arbor Civic Theatre holding logo design contest for 90th anniversary

ANN ARBOR, Mich. - To celebrate its 90th anniversary, the Ann Arbor Civic Theatre is holding a logo design contest.

Entries can be submitted through the Civic Theatre's Facebook page, Instagram account or by email. Entries must be submitted by May 1.

The winning artist will receive inclusion of their logo in all promotional materials, credit and bio in all A2CT programs, and on the A2CT website for the duration of the 2019-20 season, an invitation to the 90th anniversary celebration and two tickets for all six mainstage shows for the 2019-20 season.

The winner will be announced May 3.

Full rules can be found on the Ann Arbor Civic Theatre's official website here.

