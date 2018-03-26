Ann Arbor good Samaritan mystery may be solved

ANN ARBOR, Mich. - It was an incredible story of survival.

In September of 2009, Keith Trost was heading home from a Michigan-Notre Dame football game with his wife and daughter when his heart just stopped.

"Between there and Eisenhower on Industrial, I suffered cardiac arrest. My wife's immediate thought was, 'Get him to the hospital.' My daughter called 911, they said, 'Don't do that, pull over and get him out of the car,'" Keith said. "A person in the car behind us saw that they were struggling to pull me, my lifeless body, out of the car, she was medical-trained, got out of her car and proceeded to give me CPR."

The stranger was a woman, and her mother was with her. She continued to do CPR until rescuers arrived.

Keith survived, and as he slowly recovered, he wondered about the woman who saved his life.

"I would love to be able to thank the woman that was in that car behind us," Keith said. "We checked the police records, we checked the EMT records. Nobody got her name."

Local 4 first shared Keith's story in February of 2017. We asked viewers to contact the station if they might know who Keith's rescuer was. We didn't hear from anyone.

In December, with the holidays approaching, we aired Keith's story again and received a very intriguing email. It read:

"My friend just brought this article to my attention. I think that there is a good possibility that this was me."

It was sent by a woman named Jesse. She's a private person and asked us not to use her last name. She says in the fall of 2009, she and her mom stopped to help a man who needed CPR.

They weren't even supposed to be on that road. Jesse says her mother had instructed her to turn too late, and to her mother's frustration, she turned right into a backup of post-football traffic.

"We made a wrong turn and we were there," Jesse said.

Seeing a man in trouble, they rushed to help.

"We both just looked at each other, and we were like, 'OK, oh my gosh, we have to stop. We have to help,'" Jesse said.

Jesse says they didn't hesitate to get involved -- a lesson she credits to her mother, who was a nurse for more than 40 years.

"That's kind of something that was ingrained in her to stop and help people," Jesse said. "Neither of us would have ever been able to like, be OK with ourselves if we hadn't of stopped and pulled over and done everything that we could."

Jesse began doing CPR. It was the first time she had ever done it outside of a classroom.

"It was a lot harder than I thought it was going to be," Jesse said.

As she grew tired, she looked up at the man's daughter.

"There was like one of those moments of like silent accord between us where she asked me to not give up and I promised her that I'd do everything I could to keep her dad going," Jesse said.

When the ambulance arrived, Jesse and her mom went back to their car. They never knew what happened to the man they stopped to help, until Jesse saw the story posted on ClickOnDetroit.com.

Obviously, Local 4 wanted to reunite Keith and Jesse. But there's a bit of a twist to this story. We soon discovered there's no way to know for sure that the man Jesse saved was Keith. Remember, this all happened eight years ago, and in the stress of the moment, a lot of the details were lost. Even Keith's wife and daughter remember some things differently. While no one could say for certain that Jesse was Keith's angel, everyone agrees, the odds are pretty good.

And so, more than eight years after that fateful day, Keith's family and Jesse sat down together at the University of Michigan hospital -- where Keith was taken for advanced care that also helped saved his life.

There were plenty of questions.

"I'm so anxious to hear the pieces we missed from that day because obviously it was an amazing day," said Anna Mae Trost, Keith's wife.

Jesse said she was relieved to finally know -- Keith had survived.

"I know I always wondered. I always wanted to know. And I think my mom did too," Jesse said.

When Jesse said she thought she had done everything right that night, Keith was amused.

"If you didn't do it right then we need to teach that way because it worked," he laughed.

Jesse's only regret -- that her mother wasn't here too. She passed away a year and a half ago from a heart attack.

"My mom could of been here today had she gone to the hospital sooner," Jesse said. "She was a registered nurse. She knew these signs."

Above all, there was gratitude.

"We had miracles happen to us," Anna Mae said. "You being there was our first miracle. And it was the first miracle of many that happened in the hospital because at any moment he could have not made it."

Keith's family gave Jesse a gift -- a statue of an angel.

Keith and Jesse both hope his story will encourage others to get involved.

"If you don't do anything, there's not a chance," Keith said. "I'm sitting here as living proof that there's that potential that what you do is actually going to be successful."

"I just encourage everybody to learn CPR and basic first aid and how to react in those situations because seconds count," Jesse said.

A message she says her mother would echo.

"She would say don't let fear stop you from helping somebody," Jesse said. "She was fearless."

"We all thank the first responders," Keith said. "Sometimes those first responders are the official, you know, police and the fire, but sometimes the first responders are just the person that just happened to be there at that time and it's very important that we all thank them for what they do."

To learn hands-only CPR, click here.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.