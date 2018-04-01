Ann Arbor police issue warning to passionate Michigan Wolverine fans

ANN ARBOR, Mich. - With only one game to go in the NCAA tournament, the Ann Arbor Police Department issued a warning to fans who might get too excited during Monday's game.

Michigan will play for the college basketball National Championship Monday after beating Loyola-Chicago in the Final Four.

In a tweet posted Sunday, the Ann Arbor police said there were certain activities that would result in a "time out" for anyone who engages in them. The tweet said:

As we prepare for Monday night's big game we'd remind you that we love to see fans celebrate their team. However, there are some things which WILL earn you a time out. Please refrain from doing any of the following unless you want a free tour of our holding cells:

- Climbing poles/trees/signs/buildings

- Throwing ANYTHING

- Interfering with traffic

- Damaging property

- Lighting of any fires

- Any behavior which puts others at risk

Please help us celebrate Michigan Basketball safely and responsibly Monday night. Go Blue!

