Ann Arbor police: Man assaulted, robbed by 3 men while walking at University of Michigan

ANN ARBOR, Mich. - A man was assaulted and robbed by three men while he walked early Thursday at the University of Michigan, police said.

Police said the victim was walking on South State Street near East William Street about 3 a.m. when he was assaulted. The men took cash, headphones and a watch, police said.

The first man is described as black with facial hair. He was last seen wearing a hat.

The second man is described as black with a light complexion. He is about 6 feet tall and has curly brown hair. He was last seen wearing a black hoodie.

The third man is described as black with short hair. He is about 5 feet 10 inches tall, and was last seen wearing a long black T-shirt.

Anyone with information about the men or the crime is asked to call the University of Michigan Division of Public Safety and Security at 734-763-1131 or the Ann Arbor Police Department tip line at 734-794-6939. Information can also be emailed to tips@a2gov.org.

