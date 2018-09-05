Ann Arbor state representative makes push for laws requiring routine water testing at schools

LANSING, Mich. - An Ann Arbor state representative has introduced a package of bills that would create laws requiring routine testing for lead in the drinking water at Michigan schools.

Lead in the water is a reality in Detroit schools and a possible danger. Zemke said the danger likely isn't just in Detroit.

"There are $2 billion in water infrastructure piping that needs to be replaced across the state," Zemke said. "That includes some of these pipes in homes and public buildings, in school buildings. The bottom line is that we've got to reinvest in our infrastructure."

He has introduced legislation that would require schools to test for lead. It's the law in eight states, but Michigan isn't included. He started to think about water quality after the Flint water crisis.

"We need to insure that at-tap testing is a real thing," Zemke said. "This is not a novel concept. We didn't reinvent the wheel with this. We looked at what other states are doing and we came up with the idea of doing it and the frequency of doing it."

Testing wouldn't be cheap, but it could save lives. Lead in water can cause irreversible damage.

Zemke said what happened in Flint can't happen again.

"Obviously one of the most important things that we have as a responsibility is to ensure kids are safe when they go to public school," Zemke said.

